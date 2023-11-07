Excellence in Education: T.J. Klein from Big Rapids High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is T.J. Klein from Big Rapids High School. T.J., congratulations!

Hey, Coach K! I nominated you because of all the extra time you put into us before school, after school. And you make us feel like we’re a part of your classroom and a part of your team.

Q: Tell me why you’re a teacher.

A: I guess it goes all the way back to fifth or sixth grade. I just had teachers I fell in love with, you know, that meant something to me, and made school fun and I just always wanted to be that for my students. You know, I get students from, you know, a lower economic standard sometimes that I don’t have a positive outlook on life and I try to give them that before they leave high school.

T.J. from Big Rapids High School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

