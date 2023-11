November is a time to bring attention to diabetes which affects just over 11% of the U.S. population. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, this year’s focus is on taking action to prevent diabetic health problems.

That’s why we’re talking to our friend Shanthi Apollo from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about the different types of diabetes, what happens to your body and five every day habits you can use to live healthier with diabetes

You can find recipes and more information here.