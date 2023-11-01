Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Nov. 1

Karen Dionne is an author from the U.P. whose book, “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” is hitting the big screen. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, known for her role in the new Star Wars trilogy, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Dionne will be at The Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay on Nov. 18 and 19 for showings of “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” featuring discussion, book sales and signings.

Best-selling author Karen Dionna joins us to talk about the excitement surrounding the film adaptation of her hit novel.

Good Day Northern Michigan - "Disaster Dude"

Most of Northern Michigan has already gotten a little taste of winter weather this week. There’s more on the way, and in some cases it can be dangerous.

Chad Vesser is the emergency management officer for 2-1-1, an agency that helps Michiganders find all kind of resources. He tells us more about how we can prepare for winter emergencies right now.







