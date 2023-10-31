Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Oct. 31

It’s the start of the holiday season, and that has us trying to come up with new dishes for our friends and family.

One of the best ways to impress them is with Fustini’s oils and vinegars, and Maggie MacGirr tells us which ones are essential to have in your kitchen.

Good Day Northern Michigan - AI dangers

On Monday, President Biden issued an executive order that requires developers of powerful AI systems to share results of their safety tests with the federal government before releasing those systems to the public.

It also directs the Commerce Department to develop guidance for watermarking AI-generated content to prevent fraud, which is one of the biggest concerns with AI right now.

Our tech expert Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City talks more about deep fake videos and other hazards that come with powerful AI tools.