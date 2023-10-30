Skip to Main

The One Up XP Show - Episode 96: Mini Royale, Dr. Matthew Thompson 10 Questions

Michael Stevens
10/30/2023 10:34 AM EDT

This Week Klam and I take you into a new game in testing called Mini Royale! It is green army men but battle royale style! A super fun game!

We also take you back to our interview with Dr. Matthew Thompson from the University of Michigan. We give him his 10 Questions to Earn a One Up!

