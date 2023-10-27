Crafting with the Katies: DIY your own witches broom!

Hey witches! Looking for a fun DIY craft to do right before Halloween? We’ve got instructions on how to make your own witches broom décor! It’s great for indoors, or outside right by your front door, and it uses many supplies you might already have at home!

To make this spooky DIY, you’ll need:

A long wooden stick

Several smaller wooden sticks, or 2-3 stick wreaths

A saw, or cable cutters

Twine

Floral wire

Hot glue gun with glue sticks

Scissors

Here’s how you make your own witches broom:

Step one: Start arranging your smaller sticks on to your larger handle. If you have to cut your stick wreaths, we cut each wreath in half or thirds, depending on the size of the wreath. You want to make sure you’re working in small chunks.

Step two: Once you have an idea of how you’d like your first batch of sticks to be arranged, hold your sticks to your handle and start wrapping your twine around the top of your smaller sticks and your handle. Continue to do this until you feel they’re secure.

You can also take your floral wire and wrap it around your sticks at this time for extra support.

Step three: Continue building up your broom with small bunches of sticks, making sure to wrap your twine tightly around your handle.

Step four: Once you feel your broom is full enough, wrap your twine around your sticks a few more times and either tie your twine to secure it, or hot glue it to your handle.

Step five: If you have any extra sticks, feel free to fill in any empty spots or any areas you’d like to be more full.

And there you have it! Your own witch broom to soar from house to house this Halloween!

