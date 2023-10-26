Wellness for the Family: How to adopt a plant-based eating style

More people are adopting plant-based eating styles whether for health, environmental or animal rights reasons. And the market is responding.
According to a Bloomberg Intelligence Report, the plant-based food market could reach 162 billion, and 7.7% of global protein market by 2030, up from 29.4 billion in 2020.
It can be challenging to understand how to adopt a more plant-based eating approach in a healthy way, which is why our friend Shanthi Apollo from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joined us on The Four to talk about it.