Wellness for the Family: How to adopt a plant-based eating style

More people are adopting plant-based eating styles whether for health, environmental or animal rights reasons. And the market is responding.

According to a Bloomberg Intelligence Report, the plant-based food market could reach 162 billion, and 7.7% of global protein market by 2030, up from 29.4 billion in 2020.

It can be challenging to understand how to adopt a more plant-based eating approach in a healthy way, which is why our friend Shanthi Apollo from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan joined us on The Four to talk about it.

You can find recipes and more information here.