Hook & Hunting: FPS Archery in Cadillac hosting ‘Big Doe Contest’ until end of deer season

CADILLAC — You may have heard of big buck contests, but what about a big doe contest? In light of DNR wanting people to shoot more does, a local shop is hosting a special contest.

FPS Archery in Cadillac is doing a big doe contest until the end of deer season. There will be an archery class and a firearm class, and you can submit to both. There is a $5 entry fee, and deer must be field dressed and properly tagged to be entered.

There will be one winner from each class and they will receive an 80% payout.

“It gives us a chance when somebody comes into our door to maybe give a little more education on why we should be shooting more dogs in Michigan and also just community cool to see people coming in, take some photos, give some high fives, shake some hands when people are filling the freezers with meat,” Mitchell McEachern, the owner of FPS Archery & Firearm, said.

If you don’t want to enter the contest, they will still weigh your deer if you bring it in.