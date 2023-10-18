Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Oct. 18

Veterans of Foreign Wars, also known as the VFW, does a lot for the military veterans in our communities.

VFW Cherryland Post 2780 is going above and beyond to show their support with an auxilary scholarship program. Derek Braun and Jessica Bruhtzman tell us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Scutes and Scales

Chris and Vanessa Woodley have been avid reptile keepers for over 15 years and want to share their passion for animals with others.

They join us to talk about their storefront in Cadillac, “Scutes and Scales,” that specailizes in the care and breeding of reptiles, rodents and feeder insects.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Hikeathon

Woodland School in Traverse City is hosting a “Hikeathon” on Oct. 20 to raise money for their outdoor learning programs. In addition to the fundraiser hike, there will be outdoor learning, art, and even a pumpkin catapult challenge!

Rich Watson tells us more about what Woodland School brings to kids and why the Hikeathon is so important.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Barley, BBQ & Beats

Barley, BBQ & Beats features handcrafted cocktails from local distilleries, mouth-watering barbecue courtesy of local pit masters and restaurants, and live musical performances, all to support Hospice of Michigan.

They’ve got another round of events this season, and Elaine Taule from Hospice and Moonshine Distillery owner Jay Smith are telling us everything we need to know.



