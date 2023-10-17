Brewvine: Trying new wines, cider and food at Bel Lago Vineyard, Winery and Cidery in Leelanau Co.

With great selections of wine, cider and food Bel Lago Vineyard, Winery and Cidery in Leelanau County is the perfect stop on your wine tasting or fall color tour.

A beautiful venue and gorgeous views make Bel Lago a fantastic fall destination, but its the meticulously grown grapes and delicious wines that keep customers coming back all year long.

Bel Lago wines not only compare to wines around the country, they compete with them and win.

But if you’re not in the mood for some of their award winning wine, they also have some fantastic ciders for you to sample.

Bel Lago also has the perfect plate to pair with your wine or cider to enhance your tasting experience.

