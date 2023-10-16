Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Oct. 16

The Great Lakes Sled Dog Association is getting ready for their upcoming dryland sled dog race at Lost Pines Lodge near Harietta.

The race features three-wheeled carts, scooters, bicycles and with people running with a dog pulling.

Chairman Matt Woudenberg tells us more about the exciting event on Oct. 21 and 22.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Rake A Difference

United Way of Northwest Michigan has launched their inaugural “Rake A Difference” in Grand Traverse County in collaboration with the local Commission On Aging.

Rake A Difference not only helps aesthetically with lawn clearing, but helps seniors remain safely in their homes. Unraked leaves can cause slip-and-fall accidents, encourage pests, and even cause damage to houses as leaves freeze and trap moisture at the foundation.

UWNWMI President/CEO Seth Johnson and Grants and Program Administrator Aldo Manner tell us how you can lend a hand Oct. 19 to 23.



