The Backswing

The Backswing: Final episode

10/11/2023 4:16 PM EDT

The Backswing, behind the scenes

Have you ever wondered what goes into keeping a golf course looking so pristine? In this 30-minute special of The Backswing, Shanty Creek Resort gives us a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous work that goes into maintaining their beautiful courses.

The Backswing, sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort, takes viewers along on a tour of interesting people in the golf industry: highlighting personalities, places, and stories that are unique to Northern Michigan.

The Backswing is made possible by our sponsor, Shanty Creek Resort – with 5 championship courses: 90 holes. One Resort.

