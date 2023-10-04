Good Day Northern Michigan, Wednesday Oct. 4

Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources (KAIR) is getting ready for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Each month, KAIR serves over one thousand people between their food pantry and community meal site.

KAIR Director Cathy Somes tells us more about their 10th Kampout for KAIR food drive this Sunday.

Good Day Northern Michigan - The State of Unity

On Sunday, Oct. 8, you can see a special showing of the film “The State of Unity” about a band’s 50,000 mile quest to cross all 50 states and answer the question: is unity possible?

The showing includes a meet and greet with the band, The Bergamot – Jillian Speece and Nathaniel Paul Hoff – who directed and starred in the film.

General Manager Graham Powers and Rick Andrews from the Bay Theatre in Suttons Bay tell us more.