Brewvine: Checking out Boyne Valley Vineyards in Petoskey

We’re taking you to a relatively newer winery that makes for a fantastic destination.

A new family of farmers, the Mahaneys, turned tractor therapy into a thriving business when they opened up Boyne Valley Vineyards in 2019.

Even though they’re the new kids on the wine trail, they have a great variety of cold, hardy varietals that they work with to create their wide spectrum of wines.

The laid back atmosphere, cozy venue with it’s many wine tasting spaces and being surrounded by fall colors make it an easy place to spend an autumn afternoon.

And as the weather continues to cool down, things only start to heat up at Boyne Valley Vineyards with fun fall and winter wine activities.

