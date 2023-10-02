Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Oct. 2

Make sure to add Colonial Michilimackinac to your list of spooky places to visit this Halloween season.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7, lanterns will light your way through an 18th-century fort and fur trading village overrun by werewolves, witches, goblins and ghouls.

Dominick Miller from Mackinac State Historic Parks tells us more about this weekend’s Fort Fright.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Norte Yard Sale

Norte in Traverse City does everything they can to get your kids out and enjoying Northern Michigan.

This Wednesday is their yard sale, and it’s the perfect place to stop if you’re looking for a bike.

Chief bike mechanic Tyler Wituszynski talks about how the sale is helping their organization.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Murder Mystery Weekend

Bring back the big hair, shoulder pads and iconic music because Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is putting on an “I Love the ‘80s to Death” murder mystery weekend.

Caroline Rizzo from the resort and Emma Acton from American Immersion Theater tell us all about the event later this month.