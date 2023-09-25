Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Sept. 25

Whether it’s your co-worker, neighbor, or just someone you pass by out in the world, one of the biggest roadblocks in being civil to one another is how we deal with disagreements.

It happens to all of us. Sometimes we handle it great. Other times we regret how we handled it.

Leadership coach Angie Witkowski shares how we can all be better at handling disagreements.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jamaican Dinner

We’re in the kitchen with two chefs, Auston Minnich and Lisa Lawrence Grant, from Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.

They’re giving us a taste of what you can expect at the Jamaican Dinner at the resort on Oct 26. Find the full menu and reserve your spot here.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Game Club

Students at Mason County Central have created a new gaming club. Magic the Gathering, Scrabble, Euchre, Apples to Apples...they’ve got something for any interest.

Tim Danielson is the school’s student success specialist. He tells us more about this fun opportunity.

Good Day Northern Michigan - WAIAM

Michigan’s aerospace footprint is massive, and women play a critical role in evolving the industry.

The Women of Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan (WAIAM) is putting on an absolutely great event to get 4th through 8th grade girls interested.

Lissa Baron from WAIAM joins us to talk more about Michigan Girls Future Flight Challenge (MGFFC) 2023.