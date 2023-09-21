Consumers Energy: A Force for You - National Drive Electric Week

Starting Sept. 22 and running through Oct. 1 is ‘National Drive Electric” week and Consumers Energy has many opportunities for the community to learn about electric vehicles and what the company is doing to power more than one million EVs on Michigan roadways by 2030.

National Drive Electric Week is an opportunity to highlight Michigan’s growing interest in electric vehicle technology and to educate the public on what the future may look like. Michigan is world renown as the birthplace of the American auto industry and is a hub for the next generation of clean energy.

To help combat climate change Consumers Energy will be closing their coal plants by 2025 and has made it their mission to power 1 million electric vehicle on Michigan roads by 2030. To help them accomplish this feat they are offering over 4,000 incentives for the home, business, and public for electric vehicle charger installations.

For more information on National Drive Electric Week and the incentives you can enjoy by switching over to an electric vehicle, visit the Consumer Energy website.