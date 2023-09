The Halloweenie Race is coming to Houghton’s annual “Treat Street” on Oct. 14!

You can register your dog in one of four classes. They will get to participate in a pooch parade before they race in different heats based on size.

It’s going to be a howling good time, and the best part is 100% of registration costs will go to the Copper Country Humane Society! The event is sponsored by Citrus Salon and the City of Houghton.

Visit Keweenaw’s executive director, Brad Barnett, tells us more.