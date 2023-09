Today on Good Day Northern Michigan: Jack Segal breaks down the current situation on the war in Ukraine. Learn about the inspiring story of Johnny and Jeff Agar, a father-son duo participating in endurance races all over the world. Eastern Michigan girls lacrosse coach Sara Tisdale talks about growing the game across Michigan. Tech Tuesday explains the lawsuit against Google.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Team Agar





Good Day Northern Michigan - Team Agar, what's next?

Good Day Northern Michigan - Sara Tisdale from Grow Our Game