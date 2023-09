Love Wines Winery of Ludington has some of the most unique offerings in Northern Michigan.

And Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson introduce us to not only the winery, but also the woman behind it all in this week’s Brewvine.

Love Wines Winery is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.