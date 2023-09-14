Wellness for the Family: Dispelling myths about common breakfast beverages

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and from a glass of orange juice to a protein-rich smoothie, most people start their morning off with a breakfast beverage out of habit.

Here to dispel myths about common breakfast beverages and their health value is our dear friend from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Shanthi Apollo.

We also have a recipe for a superfood smoothie for you to try in your mornings instead.

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk

1 cup of frozen mixed berries

1 tablespoon of flax seeds

1 scoop of vanilla protein powder

A handful of kale

Instructions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth