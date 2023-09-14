Hook & Hunting: Fish Decoy Carving World Championship moves to Cadillac

For the first time ever, the Great Lakes Fish Decoy Collecting and Carving Association brings the Fish Decoy Carving World Championship to Cadillac.

Starting Friday, at the Lake Cadillac Resort, artists will show off their decoys in a family friendly competition.

There is multiple categories to enter in, and judges will be looking at how the decoys look and act while in the water.

The competitions started in 1989 in Monroe and attracts people from around the country. With as many as 300 entries, there’ll be plenty to check out.

Organizers said the move to Cadillac was inspired by the history of the region.

“Some of the best known carvers are from this area. And why not bring it to bring it to the city and see what we can grow with? You know, there’s something for everybody. You don’t have to carve, but it’s a great hobby. It keeps your mind busy and it’s a great way to bring family together,” Shaun Reeg, the competition chairman, said.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Friday.

There will be a meet and greet with the carvers at 11 a.m.