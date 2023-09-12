Brewvine: Getting ready for fall at Two K Farms Cider and Winery in Leelanau County

If the cooler weather has triggered your desire for fall flavors like Pumpkin and Apple, then this week’s Brewvine is perfect for you.

Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Two K Farms Cider and Winery in Leelanau County where they talk to George Koskela, a member and VP of Administration at Two K Farms, about what to expect when you visit the winery.

Two K Farms Cider and Winer is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.