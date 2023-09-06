Traverse City Tourism’s ‘Green for Good Challenge’ keeps Michigan’s natural wonders clean

“Traverse City Tourism introduced the Green for Good Challenge earlier this month. We are donating to six non-profit organizations that work tirelessly on eco-friendly projects. When people sign on to a free mobile passport, do a little work on over a dozen projects, then post something about it on social media, Traverse City Tourism will donate $20 to that organization. Participating organizations are FLOW (For the Love of Water), TART Trails, Friends of Betsie Valley Trail, SEEDS, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, and Grand Traverse Conservation District. Get full details here.

“The Traverse City “Green for Good” Challenge is a volun-tourism initiative in Traverse City and the surrounding areas aimed at promoting sustainability and ecotourism throughout the Northern Michigan region. There are six environmental nonprofit organizations participating by offering volunteer activities. These activities take place at different locations and are coordinated by the affiliated non-profit. Getting involved is easy! Download the passport, choose your nonprofit, and get ready to do some Green for Good!

“Share your experience of the volunteerism activity on your Instagram or Facebook page, tag your non-profit, use the hashtag #GreenForGoodTC and Traverse City Tourism will donate $20 to the non-profit.

“Participation in this challenge is a free and simple way you can help earn money for local environmental nonprofits. After you sign-up, the pass will be delivered to your phone via text and e-mail; no downloads are required!”