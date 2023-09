Seperated slightly from the hustle and bustle of Mackinaw City is a microbrewery that is cranking out some unique beers in a fun, laid back atmosphere.

David Lyden and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Mackinaw City to check out Biere De Mac Brew Works.

Biere De Mac Brew Works is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.