Taste local brews at Cadillac Craft Beer Festival in September

What better way to kick-off fall than with local, Michigan brews!? On Sept. 23, the Cadillac Beer Festival will be bringing visitors from all over the state to share their brews.

The tradition to build the community and bring people together with good drinks, music, food and more started in 2010 with 4 brewers and only 40 attendees. Since then, attendance has grown to over 1,000 people.

The festival will allow you to buy tickets to try drink tickets to try beers from the all the brewers.

At the festival you can also enjoy a cornhole tournament and a line-up of local musicians!

Event organizers, Miranda Grunow and Mike Filkins, tell us about the history of the festival and what to expect.

Volunteers are still needed for the festival including pourers and tear down crew.

To buy tickets or sign-up to volunteer, head to the festival website.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.