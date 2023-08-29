Skip to Main

Groundbreaking (and large) to slim and sleek, the history of the iMac

9and10news Site Staff
08/29/2023 11:09 AM EDT

25 years ago, Steve Jobs launched the first iMac and the strategy that saved Apple.

The translucent plastic design of the iMac was the test case for Jobs’s “whole-widget” strategy that led to the creation of the iphone. Unlike other desktop computers, the iMac has always been an all-in-one machine that houses the display and the actual computer.

Tech expert Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City breaks down 25 years of advancements and changes.

