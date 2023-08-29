Groundbreaking (and large) to slim and sleek, the history of the iMac

25 years ago, Steve Jobs launched the first iMac and the strategy that saved Apple.

The translucent plastic design of the iMac was the test case for Jobs’s “whole-widget” strategy that led to the creation of the iphone. Unlike other desktop computers, the iMac has always been an all-in-one machine that houses the display and the actual computer.

Tech expert Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City breaks down 25 years of advancements and changes.

