Hook & Hunting: Calling all anglers, the Manistee Monster is coming

Calling all anglers, the Manistee Monster is coming.

The Manistee Monster Fishing Tournament kicks off Sept.1 and runs through the third. The tournament director of Lake Michigan Tournament Trail, Scottie Mac, said it’s the first time the Manistee Monster is moving back to Labor Day Weekend.

The fishing tournament will coincide with Manistee’s annual Labor Fest which has live music, food, a car show, and more.

The Manistee Monster features the 333 Stand Alone, which has people competing for the best fish in two days. There are also events for women and kids.

Mac said it’s the final tournament of the Lake Michigan Tournament Trail.

“It’s week 11 on the Lake Michigan Tournament Trail, the final tournament of the year. King should be coming in, hopefully still hanging out by the harbor. Usually, we see monster king salmon that time of year, and that brings in a lot of boats to the Port of Manistee. And it also is the culmination of an entire season of tournament fishing. there are big prizes and big kings out there, and there’ll be a lot of boats trying to grab them,” said Mac.

Mac said much of the fish caught goes to food banks and other local organizations to help communities in Northern Michigan.

