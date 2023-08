The tradition of music on the porch started overseas as a way to take a step back and listen. To take a breath and calm down.

Every year, musicians in over 70 countries and over 1,000 cities around the world participate in the day to play music from their porches.

Liz MacCord is here to tell us about the tradition and how Cadillac got in on it.

The event is happening Aug. 26 in Cadillac so keep your ears open.