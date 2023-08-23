Local attorney talks Whitmer trial details: jury selection, judge, defendants

Jamie White is an attorney in Michigan who gives us legal expertise when we need it.

This week the talk is around the Kidnapping Plot Trial, where a team of men attempted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The trial started Aug. 23 and is expected to last until Sept. 11.

White tells us about the jury selection process for the trial, describes the defendants and brings an inside perspective about what will happen in the courtroom.

