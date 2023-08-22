Staying secure during an era of A.I. and online unknowns

The era of online dating continues and it can be dangerous when it comes to scams and other potential predators. People can more easily change their appearances or create other fake accounts using A.I., leading to privacy and safety concerns.

That’s why Andrew Hendel created a new dating platform called Marshmallo. The new platform adds extra levels of security for users, including more options to refine your search and ability to stay more private to other users.

Hendel talks with us on Good Day Northern Michigan to describe the extra security and the reasons behind it.

You can try it out for yourself and download on the Apple or Google Play store.