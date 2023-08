Representation matters, and it is important to see someone like you in comic books and stories alike. It makes a difference to see heroes and real-life heroes as someone like yourself.

Emmanuel Ezirim has created a new story book that is available to readers to empower them. A book of traditional Black and African tales, Jet Black & the Ebony Knights is full of inspiration for anyone of any age.

Ezirim joins us on Good Day Northern Michigan to tell us his journey and the story behind the story!