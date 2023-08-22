Golf legend and Happy Gilmore at Gaylord for Pro-Am

August 28 and 29 is the the Fore 20 Golf Pro-Am with John Daly and is happening at the Otsego Resort in Gaylord!

517 Golf in Gaylord is helping to host the event that will feature Christopher McDonald who acted as Shooter McGavin in the movie Happy Gilmore. The event will also give you the chance to meet golf legend himself, John Daly.

CEO of 517 Golf, Tim Corser joins us to tell us about the event and even give viewers a surprise giveaway!

Watch the interview on demand.

