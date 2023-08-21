Helping students ‘SOAR’ with a supportive program at a Mount Pleasant elementary

SOAR us an acronym that stands for safety, ownership, attitude, and respect. The program was developed as a behavioral help program to help kids learn instead of discipline them.

The program has developed into what it is now over the course of hard work. Staff have worked with the area ISD to provide resources for students and help reward them.

Fancher Elementary principal, Katie Rinke, and Special Resources Coordinator, Emily Shiner, join us on Good Day Northern Michigan to discuss the response to the program and the road that lead to the program’s success.



