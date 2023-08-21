Golf is more than just a game at First Tee of Northern Michigan

First Tee is a national program that provides access and leadership for kids, through golf.

The organization was started in 1997 with support from LPGA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA TOUR, and the USGA.

First Tee has a branch right here in Northern Michigan that is continuing to help youth in the region. Executive Director Kevin McKinley and Program Director, Noah Slater, tell us about the life skills that are taught and the overall importance of First Tee Northern Michigan.