Dr. Jody Carrington helps us feel seen in a book about mental health

In a time where society is filled with stressors, it can be difficult to feel like our personal battles are being conquered.

Since 2020, there has been a shift to spotlight mental health and support ourselves and those around us.

Dr. Jody Carrington is a psychologist, author and public speaker working to uplift one another. She focuses on reconnecting people and bringing talk to the table about burnout, trauma and so much more.

She joins us on Good Day Northern Michigan to discuss these things with us and help Northern Michigan feel seen too.

Read: Feeling Seen: Reconnecting in a Disconnected World.