Remembering lost loved ones during Overdose Awareness

Between 2010 and 2018, there has been a 120% increase in the number of people dying from overdoses. August 31 is Overdose Awareness Day, bringing support to individuals that have lost family and friends to overdoses. The day also brings support to those currently dealing with substance abuse.

Carrie Zeigler is a Peer Recovery Coach for Wexford and Missaukee counties. Carrie describes the importance of providing resources to those struggling with loss or addiction.

Catholic Human Services is hosting an event in honor of lost loved ones by releasing butterflies at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion. Aug. 18 is the last day to sign up for a butterfly but the event is free and open to the public to attend and support each other. Sign up for the event here.

Learn more about the support and care provided by the non-profit and their peer recovery coaches for Northern Lower Michigan in this Good Day Northern Michigan Interview.



