Sisters celebrate the release of their second ‘Scary Stories for Creepy Kids’ book

It takes a special mind to write a scary book, especially a kid-friendly one.

When two kid sisters from Northern Michigan put their heads together to write some spooky tales, the results are amazing.

We welcome back two of our favorite authors, Ayla and Calla Rybicki, who helped write ‘Scary Stories for Creepy Kids.’

You can find links to buy their new second book, listen to their podcast and more by clicking here.

Freaky facts about the authors

Ayla: Once, Ayla wore Halloween mittens for a year straight, even refusing to go without them in the dead heat of summer. When Ayla was four, she taught Calla to say Halloween and attempted to take her sister trick-or-treating...in April. Ayla’s favorite movie is Evil Dead Rise, and as a huge fan of terrifying tales, she hopes to act in a scary movie one day.

Calla: At the age of three, Calla dressed as a bat for her preschool Christmas program. When Calla was four, she loved to show off her pointy teeth and often questioned when her full vampire fangs would grow in. Since the day Calla learned to talk, she has insisted that a creepy clown is dwelling in our basement. Her parents have yet to witness the clown but steer clear of the basement at night just in case.