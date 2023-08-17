Hook & Hunting: Michigan DNR holding a drawing for fall turkey hunting licenses

Fall turkey season is right around the corner, and there’s still a chance to get your license.

The Michigan DNR is holding a drawing for turkey licenses on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. After the drawing all the remaining licenses will go on sale for those who were unsuccessful in the drawing.

Which means that now is a good time to make sure you have all the gear you need, and Sportsman’s Warehouse in Traverse City says it’s not always about bagging game, but the experience of being in nature is the biggest draw of the sport.

“It’s just about being in the woods. The experiences that you get. Just different animal interactions you get as well. Stuff like that is hard to beat, especially in northern Michigan,” Brent Major, the hunting department manager at Sportsman’s Warehouse, said.

The leftover licenses will go on sale Aug. 28. They can be purchased online, on the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish App or wherever DNR licenses are sold.

Turkey season starts on Sept. 15 and runs for two months.