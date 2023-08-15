Jack Segal takes us through the fall of Afghanistan 2 years later

It’s been two years since the fall of Kabul, when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan’s capital.

That day ushered in the sudden end of the 20-year war and threw the country’s future into doubt. The withdrawal of U.S. troops was also considered by many to be a massive failure.

Retired diplomat Jack Segal, who lives in Northern Michigan, made dozens of visits to troops in the field during the war in Afghanistan. He joins us to talk about the effect of Taliban rule globally, and especially for those living in Afghanistan.

