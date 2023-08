Little Traverse Bay Humane Society helps pets find their forever homes.

Their Howl at the Moon fundraiser is their largest of the year, and helps them afford food, shelter and care for animals.

Elise Ramsey, executive director at the humane society, tells us more about this vital fundraiser. You can attend at Walstrom Marine Boat Warehouse in Harbor Springs on Thursday, Aug. 17. Find out more about the event here.