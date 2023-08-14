Help fight a rare form of blood cancer at this weekend’s charity ride

Carrie Hinman has dealt with family loss from a rare blood cancer. After a short battle with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia her mother, Barbara Jean, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022. Carrie’s family had no idea that the cancer was so advanced – Barbara Jean’s prognosis was 10 to 20 years.

Carrie is now the secretary of Dark Knights, a non-profit organization that provides community support and outreach to those in need. Their main focus is supporting and donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Carrie joins us to talk about fundraiser celebrating the life of her mother on Saturday, Aug. 19.