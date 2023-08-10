Consumers Energy: A Force for You - 811 Safe Digging Day

Friday, August 11 is National Safe Digging Day!

National Safe Digging Day raises awareness and encourages home owners and businesses alike to always contact 811 before any digging projects take place. 811 is free, convenient, and can be used either by calling 811 or visiting the Michigan 811 webpage.

What many may not realize is that contacting 811 prior to any digging is a requirement under the law and by not doing so, you put yours and your neighbors property at a high risk for damages.

MISS DIG 811 helps to keep communities safe by preventing easily preventable accidents by sending alerts to dispatch crews that will mark underground utility lines with washable paint and flags so that you know the perfect place to dig.

For more information or to submit a request call 811 or visit the Michigan 811 webpage.