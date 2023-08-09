See Puccini’s ‘Tosca’ opera in Sault Ste. Marie or on Mackinac Island

It feels like summer is starting to cool off, but the Soo Opera is just heating up. All month long they’ll be busy with performances and concerts.

Anna Rebek and Thomas Gunther are here to talk about their performance of “Tosca” Aug. 9 and 11 at the Soo Theatre, and Aug. 13 on Mackinac Island. You can get tickets and find more information on the Soo Theatre’s website.

“Passionate love, political intrigue, and tragic sacrifice come together in Tosca, Giacomo Puccini’s thrilling masterpiece of Italian opera. Set in Rome during the Restoration period, Tosca tells the story of the fiery diva Floria Tosca and her lover, the revolutionary artist Mario Cavaradossi, as they navigate a world of corruption and danger. With its sweeping melodies and high-stakes drama, Tosca is a timeless tale of love, sacrifice, and the struggle for freedom and justice.”

