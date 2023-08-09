Resort Bear Creek Fire Department in Emmet Co. celebrates 75 years

When you spend 75 years protecting a community, you have to spend your birthday in style. That’s exactly what Resort Bear Creek Fire Department in Emmet County is doing, and they want the public to help them celebrate.

You can attend the Hot Dogs with Heroes celebration on Thursday, Aug. 17. The department will be honoring current staff and envisioning the future, by sharing plans for the new fire hall in Bear Creek Township.

Fire Chief Al Welsheimer tells us all about what the department has planned for their 75th.