NASA Plus lets you stream free information and entertainment

There are so many options for streaming your favorite movies and TV shows, but there’s a new service that’s unlike the rest. That’s NASA Plus.

“Later this year, NASA also will launch its new streaming platform, NASA+., and upgrade the NASA app. Through the ad-free, no cost, and family-friendly streaming service, users will gain access to the agency’s Emmy Award-winning live coverage and views into NASA’s missions through collections of original video series, including a handful of new series launching with the streaming service,” said the organization.

Our friend Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City joins us to talk about the exciting new service.z