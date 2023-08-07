Michigan trial attorney breaks down possibilities for Oxford shooter’s sentencing

The Oxford School Shooting left four teenagers dead and seven other people injured two years ago.

Now the student shooter, who has already admitted to four counts of first degree murder, is being sentenced. Part of that will be determining if he’s eligible for a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Jamie White is a Michigan trial attorney who represented survivors of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar and Dr. Robert Anderson. He breaks down what factors will determine the Oxford shooters sentencing.