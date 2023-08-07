Atlanta Elk Festival returns in September for its 39th year

Atlanta, Michigan’s Elk Festival runs in late September, but work is already underway to make it better than ever.

Elk Fest 2023

The last weekend of September, thousands of people flood the streets of Atlanta for the Annual Elk Festival. The Elk Fest features a parade, talent show, live auction, wood carvers, trike race, bed race, street events, games, food, Entertainment/Beer tent, live entertainment, and a huge array of craft vendors.

Clinton Kennedy and Daniele Mulawa from the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce talk to us about the festival that’s been happening for almost 40 years.