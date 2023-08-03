Hook & Hunting: What to know before bear baiting season

It’s almost bear hunting season, but the baiting for them starts even earlier.

Bear baiting season starts 31 days before hunting season, depending on where you live in Michigan.

Did you know you can’t use chocolate or cocoa, and that you need to be careful with food that could attract dear and elk? Click here for more information on bear hunting season, and you can find the full regulations here.

*A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that baiting is not allowed on state land. Bear baiting is allowed, with some restrictions. Please see the DNR’s full regulations for more information.