Tap into Michigan’s mining history with the author of ‘Minescapes’

Mining is a rich part of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula history. Environmental engineer, author and Michigan native, Pete Kero, wrote “Minescapes” to go back to 1905 and tell the historic story of mining.

While the book focuses on Minnesota’s mining and how land is now being repurposed for mountain biking and other recreational use, we learn from Pete that Michigan shares some of the same history with Minnesota.

The entertaining but educational non-fiction book tells the stories of miners in the Lake Superior Mining District.

Learn about one of the true characters of the book, and the personal connection he has to Pete.